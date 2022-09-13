Traders Price In ECB Deposit Rate Rising to 2.5% by July

Money markets are backing the European Central Bank’s resolve to raise interest rates further to take the sting out of an unprecedented surge in energy-induced prices.
Traders are baking in wagers that the deposit rate will increase to 2.5% by July for the first time in this hiking cycle, according to swaps tied to policy-outcome dates. It comes after President Christine Lagarde hinted last week that the historic 75-basis-point rate hike could be followed by another as part of “several” future moves to escalate officials’ attack against rampant inflation. Core prices in the euro area soared for a second month to a record 4.3% year-on-year in August; US inflation exceeded expectations last month, data released Tuesday showed.