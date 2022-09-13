Steelers Star TJ Watt Out At Least 1 Game With Pec Injury

Pittsburgh (AP) -- Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will miss Sunday's game against New England with a left pectoral injury, though coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic Watt's prognosis isn't as bad as initially feared.

Tomlin said Tuesday the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year won't be available for Pittsburgh's home opener, but refused to offer a potential timetable on how long Watt might be unavailable and hinted the worst-case situation — that Watt would be lost for the season — is no longer on the table.