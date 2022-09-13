 Skip to content
South Korean Celebration of 'Squid Game' Emmy Wins Subdued

A TV screen show the casting members of Squid Game during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (KIM TONG-HYUNG- and HYUNG-JIN KIM)
Seoul, South Korea (AP) -- South Koreans shared congratulations on social media Tuesday for the multiple wins by “Squid Game” at the Emmy Awards, but the overall reaction was subdued as the country grows accustomed to its increasingly prominent role in global entertainment.

From K-pop sensations BTS and BLACKPINK to the movie “Parasite” that won four Oscars, South Korean pop culture is now a global phenomenon. While it was big news that “Squid Game” became the first South Korean drama to win an Emmy, many South Koreans weren't as surprised by such triumphs as in the past.