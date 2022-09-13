Some 17 Million in Europe Got Long Covid in First Two Pandemic Years

At least 17 million people in Europe experienced long Covid in the pandemic’s first two years, with many still struggling with debilitating symptoms, according to a new tally.
Women were twice as likely as men to experience lingering effects, according to new modeling conducted by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine. The data, compiled for the World Health Organization’s European region, shows one in three women who were hospitalized risk developing long Covid.