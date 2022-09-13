Senators Press Twitter Over ‘Mudge’ Whistle-Blower Claims

The leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a detailed list of questions to Twitter Inc. on Monday night, hours before the committee will hear testimony from whistle-blower Peiter Zatko, who has accused the company of failing to adequately protect data on its users.
In a letter addressed to Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, the senators wrote that Zatko’s allegations, if true, “demonstrate an unacceptable disregard for data security that threatens national security and the privacy of Twitter’s users.”