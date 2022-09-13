 Skip to content
Pursuits

Peele And Key on Reuniting, as Demons, in 'Wendell & Wild'

Henry Selick, center, co-writer and director of the stop-motion animated film &quot;Wendell & Wild,&quot; poses for a portrait with voice cast member Keegan-Michael Key, left, and co-writer/co-producer/cast member Jordan Peele during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Henry Selick, center, co-writer and director of the stop-motion animated film "Wendell & Wild," poses for a portrait with voice cast member Keegan-Michael Key, left, and co-writer/co-producer/cast member Jordan Peele during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (JAKE COYLE)

Toronto (AP) -- It's seven years almost to day since the last episode of “Key & Peele” aired, but Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are once again riffing together.

They're sitting in a Toronto hotel the day before the premiere of Henry Selick's stop-motion-animation marvel “Wendell & Wild” at the Toronto International Film Festival. Peele co-wrote and produced the film with the “Coraline” filmmaker, and in it, he and Key voice the titular demon brothers who manipulate a goth teenager (voiced by Lyric Ross) into summoning her dead parents to the land of the living.