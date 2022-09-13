 Skip to content
Melinda French Gates Remains Committed to Foundation After Split

  • She says she can work ‘effectively’ with ex-husband Bill Gates
  • Pandemic set back gender equality three generations, she says
Melinda French Gates said she’s “completely committed” to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and to working with her ex-husband a year after the pair’s divorce threw into question her role at the $70 billion philanthropic behemoth. 

“We met for the first time with our board of trustees last week in person,” French Gates said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Emily Chang. “What I think they would all tell you is that Bill and Melinda remain completely committed to this institution and to working effectively together. And that’s what we’re doing today.” 