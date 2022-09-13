 Skip to content
Politics

Kazakhstan Capital Nur-Sultan Reverts to Former Name of Astana

  • Current president changed city’s name to Nur-Sultan in 2019
  • Tokayev consolidated power after deadly riots this year

Just three years after he renamed the capital city after outgoing leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has changed his mind.

Tokayev agreed to a proposal by a group of Kazakh lawmakers to return Nur-Sultan to its former name of Astana, presidential spokesman Ruslan Zhildibay wrote on Facebook Tuesday. The change would follow a series of constitutional reforms approved in a June referendum that stripped the long-time ruler of his special “leader for life” status. 