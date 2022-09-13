These Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New Ranking

New York, Tokyo and the San Francisco bay area are the places where the most millionaires live, according to a report by Henley & Partners Group, a residency advisory firm.
Half of the top 10 cities with the most millionaires are in the United States. Still, a closer look at the data reveals that New York city lost 12% of its high net-worth individuals in the first half of 2022 while San Francisco bay area saw a 4% increase. London, which holds the fourth place, saw a 9% decline. The report defines millionaires as those with investable assets of 1 million dollars or more.