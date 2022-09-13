 Skip to content
Wealth

These Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New Ranking

New York and Tokyo top the list, while London drops in the ranking behind San Francisco. 

New York City
Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

New York, Tokyo and the San Francisco bay area are the places where the most millionaires live, according to a report by Henley & Partners Group, a residency advisory firm.

Half of the top 10 cities with the most millionaires are in the United States. Still, a closer look at the data reveals that New York city lost 12% of its high net-worth individuals in the first half of 2022 while San Francisco bay area saw a 4% increase. London, which holds the fourth place, saw a 9% decline. The report defines millionaires as those with investable assets of 1 million dollars or more.