Germany Plans $68 Billion in Loan Guarantees for Energy Firms

Germany is set to use a fund created to help companies cope with the economic hit from the pandemic to provide loan guarantees for struggling energy firms, according to a person familiar with the plan.
State development bank KfW would oversee the mechanism and the volume of loan guarantees available would be around 67 billion euros ($67.9 billion), said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government will approve the plan at a regular cabinet meeting Wednesday, the person added.