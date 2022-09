Ferrari NV unveiled its long-awaited 390,000-euro ($390,195) Purosangue crossover that will haul the supercar maker into a new era of broader appeal.

The company’s most utilitarian model in its 75-year history — with four doors, four seats and a 473-liter (125-gallon) trunk — will hit showrooms next year. While heavily geared over four years of development to meet Ferrari’s track-worthy credentials, the Purosangue represents a break from the manufacturer’s low-slung racing machines and dispels doubts it would ever produce a versatile vehicle.