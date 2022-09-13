Fed Swaps Show 75 Basis-Point Hike Is Fully Priced In After CPI

The swaps market moved to fully price in another jumbo-sized rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
The September overnight index swap contract rose to 3.11%, more than 75 basis points above the current effective fed funds, while the implied rate for where the Fed cycle will top out early next year leaped to about 4.3%. At the same time, however, swaps linked to Fed meeting dates suggest that the benchmark will be back down to less than 3.8% by the end of December 2023.