Fed Seen Being Aggressive for Longer After US Inflation Surprise

Federal Reserve officials are under fresh pressure to extend rather than slow down their aggressive interest-rate increases after US inflation came in hotter than forecast for August, potentially putting a fourth-straight 75 basis-point increase on the table.
While cheaper gasoline held US headline consumer inflation to a 0.1% advance in August from the prior month, the core measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices jumped 0.6% -- double economists’ expectations, Labor Department data showed Tuesday.