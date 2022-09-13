Eskom May Need More State Money to Battle Costs: Fin24

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd has spent nearly half a billion dollars (7.7 billion rand) over the past six months burning diesel in efforts to ease rolling blackouts. That amount is already above what the state-owned company had estimated it would spend for the full year, Fin24 reports, citing Eskom’s Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer.
Oberholzer was speaking at a briefing on Monday to address the state of the system after breakdowns at several power producing stations. Eskom uses diesel-fueled turbine units when unplanned outages are too high, or to help meet demand during peak hours.