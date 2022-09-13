Democrats Ask Archives to Assess Whether Trump Has More Records

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney has asked the National Archives to determine if former President Donald Trump likely has any presidential records other than those already turned over or seized by authorities from his Florida club.
“The Committee is concerned that, given this pattern of conduct, Mr. Trump may continue to retain presidential records at non-secure locations, including classified material that could endanger our nation’s security and other important records documenting Mr. Trump’s activities at the White House,” Maloney wrote in a letter to acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall.