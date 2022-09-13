Wall Street Sees Billions of Dollars in Demand for Citrix Deal

Wall Street bankers have received billions of dollars in demand on a big buyout package for Citrix Systems Inc., allowing them to reduce the amount of the risky loans they have to hold on their own books.

A group of lenders led by Credit Suisse Group AG had seen at least $3.2 billion of interest by Tuesday morning for the $4 billion secured junk-bond offering that will help fund the buyout by Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management, according to people with knowledge of the matter.