Wall Street Sees Billions of Dollars in Demand for Citrix Deal

  • Books on $4 billion junk bond have already topped $3.2 billion
  • A euro-denominated loan equivalent to $500 million may grow
Citrix headquarters in Santa Clara, California.&nbsp;

Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Wall Street bankers have received billions of dollars in demand on a big buyout package for Citrix Systems Inc., allowing them to reduce the amount of the risky loans they have to hold on their own books.

A group of lenders led by Credit Suisse Group AG had seen at least $3.2 billion of interest by Tuesday morning for the $4 billion secured junk-bond offering that will help fund the buyout by Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 