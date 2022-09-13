 Skip to content
Business

Center Parcs Will Order Holidaymakers to Leave Sites as it Closes for Queen’s Funeral

THE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent)

Center Parcs has announced it will order holidaymakers to leave its UK sites on the day of the Queen's funeral.

The company is being inundated with complaints after it revealed that its five parks will close for 24 hours from 10am on Monday.