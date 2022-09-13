Trump Ally Tom Barrack Gets Wealth Evidence Kept Out of Foreign-Agent Trial

Colony Capital LLC founder Tom Barrack, a longtime friend of former President Donald Trump, won a ruling barring evidence of his wealth, spending and lifestyle from his upcoming criminal trial.
US District Judge Brian Cogan on Tuesday barred prosecutors from showing jurors photos of three of his luxury properties and a plane. He said the evidence they served little purpose in proving the government’s case that Barrack acted as an unregistered agent of the United Arab Emirates and carried a substantial risk of prejudice.