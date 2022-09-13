 Skip to content
Business

Amtrak Cancels More Long-Distance Trips as Freight Strike Looms

Video player cover image
A Railroad Shutdown Is Unacceptable, White House Says
By

and

Amtrak is expanding service cancellations to long-distance routes across much of the US to avoid disruptions ahead of a potential freight rail worker strike later this week. 

The only nationwide passenger rail provider in the US said it would cancel trips on seven long-distance routes starting Wednesday that serve major US cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and New Orleans, a spokesperson said. The actions come after suspension on three long distance routes announced Monday. 