‘Succession,’ ‘White Lotus’ Deliver Early Emmy Wins for HBO

“Succession” and “White Lotus” took home two of the early trophies at the Emmy Awards Monday, setting HBO up to dominate TV’s biggest night for the sixth time in eight years.
The network, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., earned two of the first four acting prizes announced, including the best supporting actor in a drama series award for Matthew Macfadyen’s performance as the son in law of a fictional media baron in “Succession.” The series, about a family that owns a media empire and bears some resemblance to the Murdochs and the Redstones, is expected to be the big winner at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday night.