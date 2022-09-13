‘It’s a Reality Check’: Wall Street Reacts to Inflation Data

Investors, analyst and economists alike received a harsh reality check on Tuesday as inflation for the month of August topped expectations and sent US stocks tumbling by the most more than two weeks.
The S&P 500 Index slumped as much as 2.7%, putting it on track to snap its longest winning streak in more than two months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index sank 3.6%. Stocks had rallied in recent days as economists anticipated Labor Department data would show another sizable deceleration in US consumer price growth. Instead, the consumer price index increased 0.1% from July and fell less than expected versus the same period last year.