Simpler IPO Rules Will Help Lift London Market, Broker Says

The UK should streamline its regulatory regime to attract more startups and foreign issuers to London’s beleaguered initial public offering market, according to broker Numis Corp.
The UK market watchdog is looking to scrap London’s two-tier market system in favor of a simplified single listing regime. This could pave the way for tech companies with unequal voting rights to be included in FTSE Russell indexes, which currently only accept stocks trading on the premium segment of the stock exchange.