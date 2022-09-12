KKR-led Group Scraps $14 Billion Pursuit of Ramsay

The consortium led by KKR & Co. that had made a A$20.1 billion ($14 billion) offer for Australian hospitals operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd. told the company that it was no longer pursuing a takeover, according to people familiar with the matter.
In discussions Monday, KKR advised Australia’s largest private hospitals operator it would not be improving on its last offer for the company after its results last week, said one of the people, who asked not to be named as they were not authorized to speak publicly. An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, the people said.