Energy

Japan’s Top Refiner Is Gearing Up for the Oil Industry’s Decline

  • Eneos forecasts domestic fuel use to drop 50% by 2040
  • Company preparing to close some of its 10 refineries in Japan
Takeshi Saito
Japan’s biggest oil refiner is drawing up plans to consolidate production as domestic demand slumps because of a shrinking population and efforts to cut emissions. 

Eneos Holdings Inc. has an outline for fusing operations but is still discussing which of its refineries to shutter when, President Takeshi Saito, who took over the helm of the Tokyo-based company in April, said in an interview. Eneos, which expects domestic fuel demand to slump 50% by 2040, has already announced a plan to close one of its 10 refineries next year.