Disney Plans Series on Epic Indian Poem ‘Mahabharata’ About a Warring Dynasty

  • Series based on ‘Mahabharata’ to be streamed on platform 2024
  • Retellings of India’s epic poems hugely popular in the market
Disney’s Mahabharata.

Source: Walt Disney Co.

Walt Disney Co. is filming a series based on an ancient Indian poem about a warring dynasty, as it seeks to gain a stronger foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment and streaming markets. 

A retelling of the “Mahabharata,” the some 2,000-year-old Sanskrit poem about two groups of cousins vying for their clan’s throne and kingdom, will be released in 2024, Gaurav Banerjee, head of content at Disney+ Hotstar -- Disney’s Indian digital platform -- said at the media giant’s three-day D23 extravaganza event at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. 