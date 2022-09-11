For Oprah Winfrey, 'Sidney' Is An Act of Love for Poitier

Toronto (AP) -- Oprah Winfrey was discussing her profound affection for trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier — a longtime friend and mentor to her — when she was overcome by emotion during an interview on the upcoming documentary “ Sidney,” a life-spanning portrait. She plunged her head into her hands and cried, “I just love him so much.”

Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Morgan Freeman, George Nelson, Robert Redford and Halle Berry were all interviewed in “Sidney,” and their reflections on the iconic performer and civil-rights activist are often illuminating. But “Sidney" means something intensely personal for Winfrey, a producer on the film.