 Skip to content
Pursuits

US Open Raises $2 Million for Ukraine | US Open Updates

Carlos Alcaraz&nbsp;returns a shot against Casper Ruud&nbsp;during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept.&nbsp;11.

Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot against Casper Ruud during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 11.

Photographer: Al Bello/Getty Images
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Updated on

New York (AP) -- The Latest on U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___