South Africa’s Eskom Ramps Up Intensity of Power Cuts

  • Eskom will cut 4,000MW off grid from Saturday until Sept. 12
  • Nation has experienced 96 days of power cuts so far this year
Stores in the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in the Hout Bay district of Cape Town.

Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will increase the intensity of power cuts after it experienced additional breakdowns.

The utility will implement so-called stage-4 loadshedding, where it cuts 4,000 megawatts from the grid, until 5 a.m. Sept. 12, it said on Twitter. 