Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
Documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has risen to prominence by highlighting women's issues in her home country of Pakistan and beyond, becoming the first Pakistani to win an Academy Award.
South Africa’s Eskom Ramps Up Intensity of Power Cuts
Scholz Says Germany Prepared for Russia Gas Halt Over Ukraine
Fitness Firm Tonal Seeking $1.9 Billion Value With Financing
What the Same-Sex Marriage Bill in Congress Would and Wouldn’t Do
Chicago Bears Pitch Plan to Depart Soldier Field for Suburbs
Musk Says Whistle-Blower Deal Lets Him Drop Twitter Purchase
Tesla’s China Battery Supplier Operating Under Covid Restrictions
Ukraine Latest: Kharkiv-Area Offensive; Baerbock Visits Kyiv
Scale of Europe’s Energy Turmoil Exposed in Frenzied Crisis Week
Billionaire Sports Owner Harris Builds New $5 Billion Investment Firm
Asia Real Estate Prices Cool in Early Sign of Global Slowdown
Alcaraz Stops Tiafoe's US Open Run for 1st Grand Slam Final
MLB Prepared to Voluntarily Recognize Minor League Union
Queen Elizabeth II, Steady Heart of Britain, Belonged to the World
Older Americans Are Not Actually Quitting Their Jobs
Love Yourself Some Roth 401(k)
What’s Keeping Women From Management Roles?
Adam Neumann Is Back, This Time With a Crypto Angle
How a Sparkling Water Company Built a Brand on Bruised Fruit
Why South Africa’s Treasury is Baulking at Paying Income Grants
Arsenic Test Result at NYC Housing Complex Was ‘Incorrect’
Dutch Queen Learns About Flood Control During Houston Visit
Australia's Next Climate Struggle Is How Fast to Cut Emissions
Largest Monument to Queen Elizabeth May Take Root This Winter
King Charles III, City Maker
A Chicago Icon Will Get a New Look, and a Second Chance
MicroStrategy Says It May Buy More Bitcoin in Stock Sale Filing
Crypto Trading Firm Amber Cut as Much as 10% of Its Staff
Senators Ask Meta How It’s Fighting Crypto Scams on Platforms
Stores in the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in the Hout Bay district of Cape Town.
Monique Vanek
South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will increase the intensity of power cuts after it experienced additional breakdowns.
The utility will implement so-called stage-4 loadshedding, where it cuts 4,000 megawatts from the grid, until 5 a.m. Sept. 12, it said on Twitter.