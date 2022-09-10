Paschi CEO Intensifies Meetings to Seek Capital Hike Investors

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio is intensifying meetings to convince investors to subscribe to a key 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) capital increase, the executive said in an interview with Milano Finanza.

Monte Paschi can offer “a sustainable profitability and an equity story based on the attractiveness that the bank is unlocking with the implementation of the business plan,” the CEO was cited as saying in the interview published by the Italian weekly on Saturday. “We have already started a program of meetings with both Italian and international investors and we are intensifying it in these days.”