Weak Yen a Chance to Lure Tourists, Tokyo Governor Says

Japan should take advantage of its plunging currency to encourage more foreign tourists, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told Bloomberg News in an interview late on Thursday local time, adding she would like to open the country’s doors “tomorrow.”
The yen has slumped to its lowest levels in almost a quarter of a century in recent days, prompting a Ministry of Finance official to express concern. The flagging currency amplifies the effect of already surging import prices, but Koike emphasized the potential upside.