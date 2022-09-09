Vale Posts Best Week in 20 Months on Metals Rebound, Nickel Plans

Vale SA capped its best week since January last year amid a recovery in industrial metal prices and as investors welcomed the miner’s latest push to unlock value at its nickel and copper division.
Shares in the world’s No. 2 iron ore producer and major nickel supplier surged 11% this week, outpacing peers. That’s as iron ore futures recover from a nine-month low and nickel jumps 12%. The industry is getting a boost from a slight pullback in the dollar at a time when the onset of peak construction season in China bolsters sentiment.