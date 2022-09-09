Tropical Storm Set to Cool California Heat, Add New Energy Woes

As California faces prospects of a fifth day of power-grid emergencies and blackouts due to a blistering heat wave, a tropical storm may deliver both relief from sweltering temperatures and grief over potential flooding and wildfires.

Tropical Storm Kay is sweeping north along the Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and while it won’t make landfall in the Golden State, its rains and clouds will filter in across the state to drop a curtain on the lingering heat. The storm, though, also brings high winds that could topple tree limbs, knocking down power lines and raising risks of outages and fires in a drought-stricken region that has endured record-breaking temperatures since late August.