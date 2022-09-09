Texas Says 10,000 Migrants Have Been Bused to Democratic Cities

Texas has transported more than 10,000 migrants to Washington, New York City and Chicago since April as Governor Greg Abbott seeks to put pressure on the Biden administration to help alleviate the impacts from a surge in border crossings.
Abbott said Friday that the state has bused more than 7,900 people to Washington in the past five months, sent 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago. The migrants, many of whom are awaiting hearings on asylum claims, generally ask to be put on the buses so they can join friends or family in those areas.