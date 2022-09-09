 Skip to content
MLB Prepared to Voluntarily Recognize Minor League Union

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to reporters following an owners' meeting at MLB headquarters in New York, June 16, 2022. MLB said it is prepared to voluntarily accept the formation of a minor league union, a key step that will lead to collective bargaining and possibly a strike threat at the start of next season. Manfred said the sport was in the process of notifying the MLB Players Association, which launched the unionization drive on Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (RONALD BLUM)
New York (AP) -- Major League Baseball is ready to voluntarily accept the formation of a minor league union, a key step that will lead to collective bargaining and possibly a strike threat at the start of next season.

The Major League Baseball Players Association launched the unionization drive on Aug. 28 and told MLB on Tuesday it had obtained signed authorization cards from the approximately 5,000 to 6,500 players with minor league contracts. If MLB had declined to accept the union, the players’ association’s next step would have been to ask the National Labor Relations Board to conduct an authorization election.