Pursuits

Live Updates: Charles Back in London as King; Queen Mourned

Britain's King Charles III, sitting in the back of the car, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, leave Birkhall following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Balmoral, Scotland, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Britain’s new king prepared to meet with the prime minister Friday and address a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth II, the only British monarch most of the world had known and a force of stability in a volatile age. (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA via AP)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (The Associated Press)
(AP) -- NICOSIA, Cyprus - In ethnically divided Cyprus, President Nicos Anastasiades offered condolences for the Queen’s passing, posting on his official Twitter account, “our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom.”

But for many Greek Cypriots, those thoughts hark back to a bloody, four-year guerrilla campaign that was waged in the late 1950s against British colonial rule and a perceived indifference the Queen demonstrated over the plight of nine individuals whom British authorities executed by hanging, despite appeals for their death sentences to be commuted.