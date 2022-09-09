Forced Buying Puts a Floor Under Stocks Nobody Else Wants to Own

In a week that saw discretionary buyers beat a quick retreat from risky assets, another set of traders stood up to halt a three-week plunge in the S&P 500: those with little choice but to buy.
They included short sellers, whose rush to cover lifted stocks they’re betting against to gains of more than twice the market’s. Options dealers were another bullish force after getting caught needing to boost hedges by buying stocks when they rise. Certain quantitative traders for whom chart thresholds are a call to action also made their presence known.