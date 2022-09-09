Fed’s Waller Backs ‘Significant’ September Hike, Joining Bullard

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he favors “another significant” increase in interest rates when the central bank meets later this month, signaling his backing for a 75 basis-point move.

“Inflation is far too high, and it is too soon to say whether inflation is moving meaningfully and persistently downward,” Waller said in the text of his remarks to the Institute for Advanced Studies in Vienna, Austria. “I support a significant increase at our next meeting on September 20 and 21 to get the policy rate to a setting that is clearly restricting demand.”