 Skip to content
Markets
Economics

Fed’s Waller Backs ‘Significant’ September Hike, Joining Bullard

  • Fed needs to keep hiking at least until early next year:Waller
  • Investors almost fully expect 75 basis point hike this month
Christopher Waller
Christopher WallerPhotographer: Bess Adler/Bloomberg
Updated on

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he favors “another significant” increase in interest rates when the central bank meets later this month, signaling his backing for a 75 basis-point move.

“Inflation is far too high, and it is too soon to say whether inflation is moving meaningfully and persistently downward,” Waller said in the text of his remarks to the Institute for Advanced Studies in Vienna, Austria. “I support a significant increase at our next meeting on September 20 and 21 to get the policy rate to a setting that is clearly restricting demand.”