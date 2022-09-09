Civilian Space Crashes to be Investigated by NTSB, Agency Says

US officials have agreed on an updated framework for investigating major accidents in the commercial space industry as human tourism and flights hauling hardware into orbit expand rapidly.
The National Transportation Safety Board, the independent agency that leads investigations into plane crashes, will conduct similar reviews for mishaps involving private sector rockets and space capsules, according to an agreement signed Friday. The NTSB will work in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, which is responsible for licensing commercial space activity, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said in an interview.