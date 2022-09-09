Biden Rallies Democrats With Attack on Trump and His Supporters

President Joe Biden assailed his predecessor, Donald Trump, for promising to pardon rioters who attacked the US Capitol, and warned voters against putting Trump’s followers in charge of the House or Senate in November’s elections.
“To this day, they defend the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan 6,” Biden said Thursday night, and referred to recent remarks by Trump that if he became president again, he would issue full pardons and an official apology to people convicted of crimes arising from the riot.