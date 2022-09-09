Argentinian Soybeans Flood Market Just as US Harvests Bumper Crop

Farmers in Argentina rushed to sell stockpiled soybeans this week after the government implemented a temporary devaluation of the peso intending to spur exports. The influx of low-priced supplies to the global market just as the US is preparing for a bumper harvest could pressure global prices.
In the four days since the Argentinian government’s currency policy went into effect, sales to exporters accounted for a whopping 2.45 million metric tons, or 8.5% of the total crop. Additionally, farmers have completed transactions on delayed-price contracts for an additional 1.21 million metric tons, meaning that 3.66 million metric tons of soy have been traded since the weaker exchange rate was put in place.