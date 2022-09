Course 105.3 degrees, speed 9.7 knots: The cargo giant Jules Verne steams toward the Port of Los Angeles en route from China. It's yet another lucrative run for French billionaire Rodolphe Saade.

Less than a decade ago, with the shipping industry in the doldrums, thousands had anxiously looked on as the Jules Verne — at the time, the largest container ship in the world — was inaugurated on the Mediterranean by none other than the president of France.