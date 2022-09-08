Europe Bonds Slide After ECB Delivers Super-Sized Rate Hike

Europe’s bonds slid after policy makers delivered an unprecedented interest-rate increase to tackle searing inflation, with traders anticipating a further announcement on government deposits that would curb demand for short-term debt.
The yield on two-year German bonds, among the most sensitive to changes in policy, rose as much as 21 basis points to 1.31% after the ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said it will publish a statement on government deposits shortly. Concern over a 0% interest cap on such deposits has been a key driver of money market rates in recent days.