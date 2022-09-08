CLSA Pushes Out Banker Who Proposed Moving Summit to Singapore

CLSA Ltd.’s global head of corporate access is leaving the investment bank after his proposal to hold the firm’s flagship annual conference in-person in Singapore drew criticism from senior executives in Beijing.
The move is the latest example of a years-long culture clash within Hong Kong-based CLSA that has seen many of its senior international bankers depart after it was acquired by state-owned Chinese brokerage Citic Securities Co. Changes within the broker have partly mirrored those in the city more broadly, as China’s ruling Communist Party tightens its grip on the once-freewheeling former British colony.