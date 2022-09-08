 Skip to content
Green

China to Add More Coal Plants Than Thought to Ease Energy Crunch

Heavy machinery operates at a coal stockpile in Taicang, China.

Heavy machinery operates at a coal stockpile in Taicang, China.

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Bloomberg News

China is set to add more new coal-fired power plants than previously expected, in a bid to ease an energy crunch that’s hurting its economy.

The world’s biggest energy user plans to add 270 gigawatts of thermal capacity in the five years through 2025, China Energy Engineering Corp., the country’s top energy engineering conglomerate, said in an online briefing on Thursday. That’s more than the 100 to 200 gigawatts estimated in 2020 by a senior researcher at State Grid of China Corp. Energy Research Institute.