Axiata’s Tower Arm Edotco Weighs $600 Million Stake Sale, Sources Say

Edotco Group Sdn., the wireless tower business of Malaysian telecommunications group Axiata Group Bhd., is considering a share sale that could raise as much as $600 million, according to people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to turbocharge its growth.
The Kuala Lumpur-based company is working with an adviser on the deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Existing shareholders including Axiata could also tag along and sell down their stakes in the privately-held tower unit, which could boost the total transaction size to as much as $1 billion, the people said.