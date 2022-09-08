 Skip to content
Alcaraz Beats Sinner in Record 5 Hour, 15 Minute US Open Duel

Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point during his 2022 US Open Tennis tournament against&nbsp;Jannik Sinner.

Photographer: Corey Sipkin/AFP/Getty Images

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (BRIAN MAHONEY and HOWARD FENDRICH)
Updated on

New York (AP) -- This was a match that would not end. Should not end, one might say. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, two of the brightest young stars of men’s tennis, traded shots of the highest quality and countless momentum swings across five sterling sets for 5 hours, 15 minutes until Alcaraz finally won the last point at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, the latest finish in U.S. Open history.

It was “only” a quarterfinal, no trophy at stake, yet was as taut a thriller as this year's tournament has produced or, likely, will, a tour de force of big cuts on the full sprint and plenty of guts, concluding as a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory for the No. 3-seeded Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain.