Ukraine Latest: NATO Chief Warns of Testing Winter, Civil Unrest

Firefighters tackle a blaze after an apartment was struck by a missile, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 6.

Photographer: Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images

Bloomberg News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the war in Ukraine is “entering a critical phase” and warned of a testing winter ahead for members of the military alliance that could include “energy cuts, disruptions and perhaps even civil unrest.”

“Our unity and solidarity will be seriously tested, as families and businesses feel the crunch of soaring energy prices and costs of living caused by Russia’s brutal invasion,” Stoltenberg wrote in a guest article for the Financial Times. “For Ukraine’s future and for ours, we must prepare for the winter war and stay the course.”