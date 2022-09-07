UK Homebuyer Inquiries Fall to Lowest Since Start of Pandemic

UK homebuyer inquiries fell in August to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, reducing upward pressure on prices in a market that’s still booming.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said estate agents it surveyed recorded the lowest level of interest from new buyers since April 2020, according to a report out Thursday. Sales and new instructions to list property for sale also fell at sharper rates than in the previous month. Prices, meanwhile, continued to grow amid a limited supply of homes.