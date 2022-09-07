 Skip to content
UK Homebuyer Inquiries Fall to Lowest Since Start of Pandemic

  • Property prices expected to stall over next year, RICS says
  • Recession risk starting to reduce upward pressure on prices
The stock of properties on agent’s books fell to a record low of 34 on average per branch.

Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg
UK homebuyer inquiries fell in August to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, reducing upward pressure on prices in a market that’s still booming.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said estate agents it surveyed recorded the lowest level of interest from new buyers since April 2020, according to a report out Thursday. Sales and new instructions to list property for sale also fell at sharper rates than in the previous month. Prices, meanwhile, continued to grow amid a limited supply of homes. 