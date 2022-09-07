Twitter Wants Its Users to Fight Misinformation With Expanded Birdwatch Feature

Twitter Inc. is expanding efforts to fact-check the service with the help of regular users through a program called Birdwatch.

The feature allows some users to write a “note” that can be attached to another person’s tweet to add additional context. A pilot version of Birdwatch has operated since early 2021, but most people still don’t see any of these notes attached to the tweets that appear in their feed. That will soon change -- roughly half of Twitter’s US user base will start seeing such notes in the coming weeks.