Trump Defends Claims Against Schiff, Rosenstein in Clinton Suit

Donald Trump asked a judge to reconsider a decision that removed US Representative Adam Schiff and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein from the former president’s civil suit claiming that the Russia probe was the result of a vast conspiracy against him.
At issue is whether Schiff and Rosenstein are protected from Trump’s suit by a 1988 federal statute, known as the Westfall Act, that bars civil claims against government workers acting in their official duties. US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks on Aug. 18 ruled the men qualified for the protection and substituted the US government as defendant under the law.